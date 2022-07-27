Fútbol

Femenino: General, sigue firme en la cima de la Sub 18

General Caballero de Mallorquín sigue liderando luego de vencer por la mínima diferencia de 1-0 a las última campeonas de la Sub 18, Resistencia SC en uno de los encuentros por la séptima fecha del Torneo Clausura de Fútbol Femenino de la APF.

Por ABC Color
27 de julio de 2022 - 11:16
General Caballero venció a Resistencia 1-0.
General Caballero venció a Resistencia 1-0.Gentileza @ResistenciaSportClub

Las “rojitas” suman 19 puntos y son escoltadas por Cerro Porteño con 16.

Olimpia, con 15 puntos y un partido pendiente por regularizar, será el próximo rival de General.

Resultados de la jornada:

Olimpia 11 (Tamara Correa 3, Agustina Varela 3, Yanina Sosa, Adriana Martínez, Ruth Miño, Tatiana Escobar y Giovanna Mingo) - 12 de Octubre 1 (Sofía Franco)

Guaireña FC 4 (Luján Tamay 2, María Paz García y María Benítez) - Sol de América 1 (Andrea Meza)

Sportivo Ameliano 1 (Fiorella Leiva) - Cerro Porteño 4 (Leidy Ojeda 2 y Gabriela Servían 2)

Guaraní 0 – Nacional/Humaitá 0

Libertad/Limpeño 2 (Jennifer Melgarejo y Monserrath Alvarenga) - Tacuary FBC 2 (Yanin Ayala 2)

Resistencia SC 0 - General Caballero JLM 1 (Fiorella Báez)

Posiciones: General Caballero JLM 19 puntos, Cerro Porteño 16, Olimpia 15, Guaireña FC 13, Resistencia SC 12, Nacional/Humaitá y 12 de Octubre 10, Sol de América 6, Tacuary FBC  y Guaraní 4, Libertad/Limpeño 1 y Sportivo Ameliano 0.

Encuentros pendientes:

FECHA 1

Guaireña FC – Libertad/Limpeño.

FECHA 4

Sol de América – Libertad/Limpeño.

FECHA 5

Resistencia – Libertad/Limpeño.

FECHA 6

Libertad/Limpeño - Olimpia.

Próxima fecha:

Guaireña FC - Cerro Porteño.

Sportivo Ameliano - Guaraní.

Nacional/Humaitá - Libertad/Limpeño.

General Caballero JLM - Olimpia.

Sol de América - Resistencia SC.

Tacuary FBC - 12 de Octubre.

