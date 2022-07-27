Femenino: General, sigue firme en la cima de la Sub 18

Las “rojitas” suman 19 puntos y son escoltadas por Cerro Porteño con 16.
Olimpia, con 15 puntos y un partido pendiente por regularizar, será el próximo rival de General.
Resultados de la jornada:
Olimpia 11 (Tamara Correa 3, Agustina Varela 3, Yanina Sosa, Adriana Martínez, Ruth Miño, Tatiana Escobar y Giovanna Mingo) - 12 de Octubre 1 (Sofía Franco)
Guaireña FC 4 (Luján Tamay 2, María Paz García y María Benítez) - Sol de América 1 (Andrea Meza)
Sportivo Ameliano 1 (Fiorella Leiva) - Cerro Porteño 4 (Leidy Ojeda 2 y Gabriela Servían 2)
Guaraní 0 – Nacional/Humaitá 0
Libertad/Limpeño 2 (Jennifer Melgarejo y Monserrath Alvarenga) - Tacuary FBC 2 (Yanin Ayala 2)
Resistencia SC 0 - General Caballero JLM 1 (Fiorella Báez)
Posiciones: General Caballero JLM 19 puntos, Cerro Porteño 16, Olimpia 15, Guaireña FC 13, Resistencia SC 12, Nacional/Humaitá y 12 de Octubre 10, Sol de América 6, Tacuary FBC y Guaraní 4, Libertad/Limpeño 1 y Sportivo Ameliano 0.
Encuentros pendientes:
FECHA 1
Guaireña FC – Libertad/Limpeño.
FECHA 4
Sol de América – Libertad/Limpeño.
FECHA 5
Resistencia – Libertad/Limpeño.
FECHA 6
Libertad/Limpeño - Olimpia.
Próxima fecha:
Guaireña FC - Cerro Porteño.
Sportivo Ameliano - Guaraní.
Nacional/Humaitá - Libertad/Limpeño.
General Caballero JLM - Olimpia.
Sol de América - Resistencia SC.
Tacuary FBC - 12 de Octubre.