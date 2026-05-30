Palmarés de la Liga de Campeones tras el nuevo título del PSG

Lista completa de campeones de Europa:
2026: París Saint-Germain (FRA)
2025: París Saint-Germain (FRA)
2024: Real Madrid (ESP)
2023: Manchester City (ENG)
2022: Real Madrid (ESP)
2021: Chelsea (ENG)
2020: Bayern Munich (GER)
2019: Liverpool (ENG)
2018: Real Madrid (ESP)
2017: Real Madrid (ESP)
2016: Real Madrid (ESP)
2015: FC Barcelona (ESP)
2014: Real Madrid (ESP)
2013: Bayern Munich (GER)
2012: Chelsea (ENG)
2011: FC Barcelona (ESP)
2010: Inter Milán (ITA)
2009: FC Barcelona (ESP)
2008: Manchester United (ENG)
2007: AC Milan (ITA)
2006: FC Barcelona (ESP)
2005: Liverpool (ENG)
2004: FC Oporto (POR)
2003: AC Milan (ITA)
2002: Real Madrid (ESP)
2001: Bayern Munich (GER)
2000: Real Madrid (ESP)
1999: Manchester United (ENG)
1998: Real Madrid (ESP)
1997: Borussia Dortmund (GER)
1996: Juventus (ITA)
1995: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1994: AC Milan (ITA)
1993: Marseille (FRA)
1992: FC Barcelona (ESP)
1991: Estrella Roja (YUG)
1990: AC Milan (ITA)
1989: AC Milan (ITA)
1988: PSV Eindhoven (NED)
1987: FC Oporto (POR)
1986: Steaua Bucarest (ROM)
1985: Juventus (ITA)
1984: Liverpool (ENG)
1983: Hamburgo (GER)
1982: Aston Villa (ENG)
1981: Liverpool (ENG)
1980: Nottingham Forest (ENG)
1979: Nottingham Forest (ENG)
1978: Liverpool (ENG)
1977: Liverpool (ENG)
1976: Bayern Munich (GER)
1975: Bayern Munich (GER)
1974: Bayern Munich (GER)
1973: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1972: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1971: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1970: Feyenoord (NED)
1969: AC Milan (ITA)
1968: Manchester United (ENG)
1967: Celtic Glasgow (SCO)
1966: Real Madrid (ESP)
1965: Inter Milán (ITA)
1964: Inter Milán (ITA)
1963: AC Milan (ITA)
1962: Benfica (POR)
1961: Benfica (POR)
1960: Real Madrid (ESP)
1959: Real Madrid (ESP)
1958: Real Madrid (ESP)
1957: Real Madrid (ESP)
1956: Real Madrid (ESP)
Los clubes más laureados:
15: Real Madrid
7: AC Milan
6: Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5: FC Barcelona
4: Ajax Amsterdam
3: Inter Milán, Manchester United
2: Juventus, Benfica, Nottingham Forest, Oporto, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain
1: Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic Glasgow, Estrella Roja, Feyenoord, Hamburgo, Manchester City, Olympique de Marsella, PSV Eindhoven, Steaua Bucarest
Los países con más títulos en el torneo:
20: España
15: Inglaterra
12: Italia
8: Alemania
6: Países Bajos
4: Portugal
3: Francia
1: Escocia, Rumanía, Serbia (conseguido por un club entonces bajo bandera de Yugoslavia)