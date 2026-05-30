Fútbol Internacional
30 de mayo de 2026 a la - 18:18

Palmarés de la Liga de Campeones tras el nuevo título del PSG

Ousmane Dembele del PSG quiere abrazar la copa.
Ousmane Dembele del PSG quiere abrazar la copa.201954+0000 FRANCK FIFE

Palmarés completo por clubes y por países de la Liga de Campeones europea, después de la victoria por penales del París Saint-Germain sobre el Arsenal en la final disputada este sábado en Budapest:

Por David Rolón

Lista completa de campeones de Europa:

2026: París Saint-Germain (FRA)

2025: París Saint-Germain (FRA)

2024: Real Madrid (ESP)

2023: Manchester City (ENG)

2022: Real Madrid (ESP)

2021: Chelsea (ENG)

2020: Bayern Munich (GER)

2019: Liverpool (ENG)

2018: Real Madrid (ESP)

2017: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015: FC Barcelona (ESP)

2014: Real Madrid (ESP)

2013: Bayern Munich (GER)

2012: Chelsea (ENG)

2011: FC Barcelona (ESP)

2010: Inter Milán (ITA)

2009: FC Barcelona (ESP)

2008: Manchester United (ENG)

2007: AC Milan (ITA)

2006: FC Barcelona (ESP)

2005: Liverpool (ENG)

2004: FC Oporto (POR)

2003: AC Milan (ITA)

2002: Real Madrid (ESP)

2001: Bayern Munich (GER)

2000: Real Madrid (ESP)

1999: Manchester United (ENG)

1998: Real Madrid (ESP)

1997: Borussia Dortmund (GER)

1996: Juventus (ITA)

1995: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1994: AC Milan (ITA)

1993: Marseille (FRA)

1992: FC Barcelona (ESP)

1991: Estrella Roja (YUG)

1990: AC Milan (ITA)

1989: AC Milan (ITA)

1988: PSV Eindhoven (NED)

1987: FC Oporto (POR)

1986: Steaua Bucarest (ROM)

1985: Juventus (ITA)

1984: Liverpool (ENG)

1983: Hamburgo (GER)

1982: Aston Villa (ENG)

1981: Liverpool (ENG)

1980: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

1979: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

1978: Liverpool (ENG)

1977: Liverpool (ENG)

1976: Bayern Munich (GER)

1975: Bayern Munich (GER)

1974: Bayern Munich (GER)

1973: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1972: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1971: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1970: Feyenoord (NED)

1969: AC Milan (ITA)

1968: Manchester United (ENG)

1967: Celtic Glasgow (SCO)

1966: Real Madrid (ESP)

1965: Inter Milán (ITA)

1964: Inter Milán (ITA)

1963: AC Milan (ITA)

1962: Benfica (POR)

1961: Benfica (POR)

1960: Real Madrid (ESP)

1959: Real Madrid (ESP)

1958: Real Madrid (ESP)

1957: Real Madrid (ESP)

1956: Real Madrid (ESP)

Los clubes más laureados:

15: Real Madrid

7: AC Milan

6: Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5: FC Barcelona

4: Ajax Amsterdam

3: Inter Milán, Manchester United

2: Juventus, Benfica, Nottingham Forest, Oporto, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain

1: Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic Glasgow, Estrella Roja, Feyenoord, Hamburgo, Manchester City, Olympique de Marsella, PSV Eindhoven, Steaua Bucarest

Los países con más títulos en el torneo:

20: España

15: Inglaterra

12: Italia

8: Alemania

6: Países Bajos

4: Portugal

3: Francia

1: Escocia, Rumanía, Serbia (conseguido por un club entonces bajo bandera de Yugoslavia)