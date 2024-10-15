ABC Motor 360

ASO Pilotos 4x4 Offroad: Otro logro de Junior Balbuena

Junior Balbuena sumó una nueva victoria en el Campeonato Nacional 4x4 Offroad, organizado por la Asociación de Pilotos 4x4 Offroad Paraguay y en esta sexta fecha, con el apoyo del Club Ybycuí 4x4. La prueba se cumplió en el trazado MB de la ciudad de Ybycuí.

15 de octubre de 2024 - 01:00
Gran trabajo de Junior Balbuena y Guido Vargas para vencer en Ybycuí (Foto: Liz Brítez).
Gran trabajo de Junior Balbuena y Guido Vargas para vencer en Ybycuí (Foto: Liz Brítez).

unior Balbuena tuvo como navegante a Guido Vargas y estuvo al mando de una Mitsubishi Montero, logrando el mejor registro en la sumatoria de tiempos, para quedar por delante de David Centurión/Víctor Genes (Mitsubishi Montero) y Guillermo Duarte/Enrique Benítez (Mitsubishi Montero).

Lea más: ASO Pilotos 4x4 offroad: Balbuena se impone en Ayolas

Las posiciones finales en las distintas categorías quedaron como sigue: TT1: 1) Rodolfo Díaz/ Damián Benítez, 2) Derlys Soilán/Óscar Samaniego (Suzuki Vitara) y 3) Gustavo Ramírez/Anita Guezzian (Mitsubishi Montero); TT2: 1) Víctor Paredes/Jorge Ayala (Hyundai Galloper), 2) Ángel Ramírez/Sonia Franco y 3) Luciano Orrego/Gissel Ortiz (Suzuki Vitara); TT3: 1) Guillermo Duarte/Enrique Benítez (Mitsubishi Montero), 2) Gerardo Ortiz/Manu Ortiz (Mitsubishi Montero) y 3) Roberto Gini/Miguel Martínez (Nisan Mistral); TT4: 1) Junior Balbuena/Guido Vargas (Mitsubishi Montero), 2) David Centurión/Víctor Genes (Mitsubishi Montero) y 3) Kiko López/Paz Pereira (Jeep Ford).

