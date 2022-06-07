Prepositions of place

By: cerca, al lado de, junto a.
Se puede utilizar en los mismos contextos que next to, pero el significado
de by es más como cerca en castellano.
Ejemplos:
- I sit by the window. (Me siento al lado de la ventana).
- Our house is by the river. (Nuestra casa está cerca del río).
Next to (beside) : al lado de, junto a.
Se pueden utilizar indistintamente. Usar de una forma u otra dependerá del hablante y del contexto.
- The bakery is next to (beside) the library. (La panadería está al lado de la biblioteca).
- Sit next to (beside) me. (Siéntate a mi lado).
Between: entre.
- The supermarket is between the library and the pharmacy. (El supermercado está entre la biblioteca y la farmacia).
- He is standing between Mary and Susan. (Él está parado entre María y Susana).
Behind: detrás de.
- The bank is behind the cafe. (El banco está detrás de la cafetería).
- She is standing behind you. (Ella está parada detrás de ti).
