Prepositions of place

By: cerca, al lado de, junto a.

Se puede utilizar en los mismos contextos que next to, pero el significado

de by es más como cerca en castellano.

Ejemplos:

- I sit by the window. (Me siento al lado de la ventana).

- Our house is by the river. (Nuestra casa está cerca del río).

Next to (beside) : al lado de, junto a.

Se pueden utilizar indistintamente. Usar de una forma u otra dependerá del hablante y del contexto.

- The bakery is next to (beside) the library. (La panadería está al lado de la biblioteca).

- Sit next to (beside) me. (Siéntate a mi lado).

Between: entre.

- The supermarket is between the library and the pharmacy. (El supermercado está entre la biblioteca y la farmacia).

- He is standing between Mary and Susan. (Él está parado entre María y Susana).

Behind: detrás de.

- The bank is behind the cafe. (El banco está detrás de la cafetería).

- She is standing behind you. (Ella está parada detrás de ti).

Fuente: https://bit.ly/3Nua8gz