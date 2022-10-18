There was - there were

Como ya sabemos, este verbo tiene una forma en singular y en plural.

There was - (der was)

There were - (der wer)

Singular

Afirmativo: There was (There’s)

Negativo: There was not (There wasn’t)

Plural

There were (There’re)

There were not (There weren’t)

Preguntas: Was there? - Were there?

Examples

Affirmative

There was a monkey in the zoo. Había un mono en el zoológico.

There’s a monkey in the zoo.

Negative

There wasn’t an elephant in the zoo. No había un elefante en el zoológico.

There was not an elephant in the zoo.

Interrogative

Was there a snake in the zoo? ¿Había una víbora en el zoológico?

Was there a hippo in the zoo? ¿Había un hipopótamo en el zoológico?

Lea más: Pasado del verbo to be (4)

More examples

Was there any tree in the field? ¿Había algún árbol en el campo?

Yes, there was a tree over there. Sí, había un árbol ahí.

Were there any flowers in the garden? ¿Había algunas flores en el jardín?

No, there weren’t any flowers. No, no había ninguna flor.

Look at this picture.

- Were there any tigers at the zoo? ¿Había algunos tigres en el zoológico?

- Yes, there were some. Sí, había algunos.

- Were there any lions? ¿Había algunos leones?

- Yes, there were some. Sí, había algunos.

- Were there any zebras, too? ¿Había algunas cebras también?

- No, there weren’t any zebras. No, no había ninguna cebra.

- Was there any boy at the zoo? ¿Había algún niño en el zoológico?

- No, there wasn’t any boy. No, no había ningún niño.

- Was there any girl at the zoo? ¿Había alguna niña en el zoológico?

- No, there wasn’t any girl. No, no había ninguna niña.

- Was there any tree at the zoo? ¿Había algún árbol en el zoológico?

- Yes, there was a tree. Sí, había un árbol.

Actividad

Elabora oraciones con:

1. There was: _____________________________

2. There were: ____________________________

3. There wasn’t: ___________________________

4. There weren’t: __________________________

5. Was there?: ____________________________

6. Were there?: ___________________________

Fuente: El ABC Estudiantil 2015.