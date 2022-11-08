Present simple review (2)

I. Cambia los verbos entre paréntesis en la forma del presente simple.
1. They usually (go) ______________________ to the gym.
2. They (visit) ___________________________ their parents.
3. You (play) ____________________________ soccer on Saturday.
4. David (work) __________________________ every day.
5. He (tell) ______________________________ the children funny stories.
6. She never (help) ________________________ his friends.
7. Martha and Kevin (swim)_________________ on Sunday.
8. My sister usually (dance) _________________ at the disco.
9. Linda (take care) ________________________ of her sister.
10. John (eat) _____________________________ pizza at night.
11. We (live) ______________________________ in the city.
12. Lorie (travel) __________________________ to Encarnación on vacation.
13. I (bake) _______________________________ cookies in the afternoon.
14. You (teach) ____________________________ English at school.
15. She (play) _____________________________ with the kids.
II. Pasa las oraciones anteriores a la forma negativa.
III. Pasa las oraciones anteriores a la forma interrogativa.
IV. Traduce las oraciones del ejercicio I al español.
Fuente: https://www.really-learn-english.com/simple-present-exercises-es.html