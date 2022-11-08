Present simple review (2)

I. Cambia los verbos entre paréntesis en la forma del presente simple.

1. They usually (go) ______________________ to the gym.

2. They (visit) ___________________________ their parents.

3. You (play) ____________________________ soccer on Saturday.

4. David (work) __________________________ every day.

5. He (tell) ______________________________ the children funny stories.

6. She never (help) ________________________ his friends.

7. Martha and Kevin (swim)_________________ on Sunday.

8. My sister usually (dance) _________________ at the disco.

9. Linda (take care) ________________________ of her sister.

10. John (eat) _____________________________ pizza at night.

11. We (live) ______________________________ in the city.

12. Lorie (travel) __________________________ to Encarnación on vacation.

13. I (bake) _______________________________ cookies in the afternoon.

14. You (teach) ____________________________ English at school.

15. She (play) _____________________________ with the kids.

II. Pasa las oraciones anteriores a la forma negativa.

III. Pasa las oraciones anteriores a la forma interrogativa.

IV. Traduce las oraciones del ejercicio I al español.

Fuente: https://www.really-learn-english.com/simple-present-exercises-es.html