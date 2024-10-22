Jopara, nuestra lengua

Una de nuestras principales características, o incluso hasta nuestro superpoder, es el jopara, característica lingüística que mezcla nuestros dos idiomas oficiales en uno.

El proceso de mestizaje que se inició en el siglo XVI, al parecer no solo afectó nuestros genes, sino también a nuestro idioma, pues hoy el guaraní y el castellano conviven armoniosamente en el léxico familiar diario.

El 70% de la población del país habla guaraní, pero ese nombre no se limita a nuestra forma de comunicarnos. El guaraní también resulta ser la moneda más estable de todo el continente.

Fue acuñado por primera vez en 1943 y todavía está en circulación, récord de longevidad a nivel regional y marcando el ritmo de una economía estable.

Jopara, ñane ñe’ẽ

Peteĩ ñane mba’e tuichave ñanemopeteĩva térã ñane mbareteguasu ha’e pe jopara, ñañe’ẽvo ñambojopara mokõi ñe’ẽ peteĩme.

Pe tuguykõi oñepyruva’ekue sa ary XVI-pe, ojehechaháicha ndaha’éi ohypýiva ñande gen añónte, ohypýi avei ñane ñe’ẽme, ha ko’ág̃a guarani ha castellano torýpe oiko oñondive ha ojeiporu ko ñe’ẽ ára ha ára ñande rógape.

70% tetaygua oñe’ẽ guarani, ndaha’éirõ jepe ре téra ñañe’ẽháicha añónte. Guarani avei ha’e pe viru heko mbarete ha ipukuvéva ko ñande yvyrusúpe.

Pe guarani viru heñói ary 1943-pe ha oikove gueteri, ha’éva pe.

Jopara, our dual language

One of our main characteristics or, we might even say, our “super[1]power” is the “Jopara”: our way of combining two languages into one.

The process of miscegenation that began in the 16th century apparently not only affected our genes but also our language, since today Guarani and Spanish coexist harmoniously in the daily family lexicon.

70 % of the country’s population speaks Guarani, but that name is not limited to our way of communicating. The Guarani also happens to be the most stable currency in the whole continent. It was first minted in 1943 and is still in circulation, longevity record at regional level and setting the pace of a stable economy.

Fuente: Adaptado por Paulina Concepción Gamarra Vera.

Sobre el Libro

Autor: Pilsen. 2023, Paraguay

Título: Paraguayidades que nos hacen únicos