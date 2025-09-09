Asking for and giving directions: cómo pedir y dar indicaciones en inglés

Vocabulary

-Take: toma.

-First: primera.

-Street: calle.

-Left: izquierda.

-Right: derecha.

-Go straight: siga derecho.

-Next: siguiente.

-Corner: esquina.

-Across from: en frente de.

-Next to: al lado de.

-Opposite: opuesto a.

-Near: cerca de.

-Far from: lejos de.

-Between: entre.

I. Look at the map. Choose the correct name of the place.

1. Take the first street on the left. Go straight on Oak Street and take the next street on the right. It’s on the left on First Street. ____________________

2. Take the first street on the right. It is on the corner of Second Street and High Street. It’s on the right._____________________________________

3. Go straight ahead Main Avenue. Turn right on First Street. It’s betweeen the supermarket and the stadium______________________________

4. Go straight ahead Main Avenue. Take Second Street on the right. It’s across from the cinema.

II. Fill in the missing preposition.

next to - across from - opposite - near - far from

1. The police station is ____________the stadium.

2. The supermarket is ________________the church.

3. The bank is _______________ the post office.

4. The hospital is_________________ the museum.

III. Complete

Cafe - Cinema - Park - Pharmacy - Supermarket -Stadium

1. The ________________ is on First Street. It’s between the supermarket and the stadium.

2. The ____________and the_____________ are on the corner of Main Avenue and Second Street. They are on the right.

3. The__________________ is on First Street. It’s across from the gas station.

4. The ___________and the _________ are on the corner of Second Street and High Street.

IV. Answer the questions.

1. Excuse me, where is the fire house?

2. Could you tell me how to get to the theatre?

3. Do you know where the pharmacy is?

V. Write the questions to the following answers.

1._______________________________________

It’s on Second Street next to the cinema.

2._______________________________________

It’s on First Street across from the hotel.

3._______________________________________

It’s on Oak Street opposite the police station.

Fuente: MEC (2014) Programa de estudios de Lengua Extranjera (Inglés). Asunción, Paraguay.