I- Read and write the names of the planets

1. ________________________ The farthest planet from the Sun, a large ice giant.

2. ________________________ Known as the “Red Planet,” it is the fourth planet from the Sun.

3. ________________________ The second planet from the Sun, known for its high temperatures.

4. ________________________ The largest planet in our solar system, it’s a gas giant.

5. ________________________ Famous for its prominent ring system, it is the second largest planet.

6. ________________________ An ice giant, the seventh planet from the Sun.

7. ________________________ Our home planet, the third planet from the Sun.

8. ________________________ The smallest planet and the closest to the Sun.

II- Moon or Sun? Complete.

1. Star around which Earth and the other components of the solar system revolve. It is the dominant body of the system, constituting more than ninety nine percent of its entire mass. It is the source of an enormous amount of energy, a portion of which provides Earth with the light and heat necessary. _____________________________

2. Earth’s sole natural satellite and nearest large celestial body. Known since prehistoric times, it is the brightest object in the sky after the Sun. _________________________