Imagine by John Lennon worksheet

He dreams of a place where everyone lives together, shares the world, and respects one another.

The message encourages people to think about friendship, equality, and cooperation to make the world a better place.

Watch and listen to the song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GeNJGP1zrY

I. Answer the questions.

1. What is the main idea of the song?

2. What kind of world does the singer imagine?

3. Does the singer want people to live together peacefully?

4. What values are important in the song?

5. What can people do to make the world better?

II. Choose the correct answer.

1. The song mainly talks about:

a) Buying a new house.

b) A peaceful world.

c) Learning English.

d) Traveling.

2. The singer encourages people to:

a) Fight with others.

b) Imagine positive changes.

c) Be famous.

d) Win competitions.

3. The message of the song is:

a) Sad and hopeless

b) Violent

c) Hopeful

d) Funny

4. The song promotes:

a) Peace

b) Hate

c) Competition

d) Fear

5. The singer believes people can:

a) Change nothing.

b) Build a better future together.

c) Live alone.

d) Stop helping others.

III. Match the English word with its Spanish meaning.

1. Peace __________ a. Compartir

2. World __________ b. Esperanza

3. Together _______ c. Mundo

4. Share __________ d. Paz

5. Hope ___________ e. Juntos

IV. Complete with the correct verb

1. The singer ___________ (want) peace.

2. People ___________ (live) together.

3. We ___________ (share) the world.

4. Everyone ___________ (dream) of happiness.

5. The song ___________ (give) hope.

V. Write P if it is a positive command and N if it is negative.

1. Be kind. (_____)

2. Help your friends. (_____)

3. Don’t fight. (_____)

4. Don’t hate others. (_____)

5. Share with everyone. (_____)

VI. Complete with can or can’t.

1. We __________ help other people.

2. Friends __________ work together.

3. Hate __________ build peace.

4. We __________ respect everyone.

5. People __________ make the world better.

VII. Write five sentences. Use these words:

1. peace:

2. kindness:

3. friends:

4. together:

5. happy: