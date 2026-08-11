Verb can (poder de habilidad)

Lea más: Can

Es invariable, lo que significa que no cambia su forma según el sujeto, y siempre va seguido de un verbo en infinitivo sin la palabra «to».

1. Conjugation

The verb “can” is a modal auxiliary verb. It does not change for he/she/it.

1. Conjugación

El verbo «can» es un verbo modal. No cambia para las terceras personas (he/she/it).

Affirmative: Subject + can + verb

Example: I can swim. Yo puedo nadar.

Negative: Subject + cannot / can’t + verb

Example: She cannot (can’t) drive. Ella no puede conducir.

Interrogative: Can + subject + verb?

Example: Can you play the guitar? ¿Puedes tocar la guitarra?

Exercises / Ejercicios

I. Read the text.

Short Text: “Super Sam”

Sam is a very talented person. He can play the piano perfectly, but he can’t sing. He also can speak three languages: English, Spanish, and French. His

friends always ask him: “Can you help us with our homework?” and Sam always says yes.

II. Translate the above paragraph. Traduce el párrafo anterior.

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III. Reading Comprehension (Comprensión lectora)

Based on the text “Super Sam”, answer the questions. / Basado en el texto «Supersam», responde las preguntas.

1. What instrument can Sam play? (¿Qué instrumento puede tocar Sam?)

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2. Can Sam sing? (¿Puede cantar Sam?)

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3. How many languages can Sam speak? (¿Cuántos idiomas puede hablar Sam?)

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IV. Applied Grammar (Gramática aplicada)

Fill in the blanks using can or can’t. / Llena los espacios en blanco usando can o can’t.

1. Fish breathe underwater, so they _________ swim.

2. Elephants are very heavy, so they _________ fly.

3. I don’t know how to cook, so I _________ make a cake.

4. Maria has a beautiful voice, so she _________ sing very well.

V. Write sentences.

1. can:__________________________

2. can:____________________________

3. can’t:__________________________

4. can’t:__________________________

5. can…?:_________________________

6. can...?:_________________________

Vocabulary

Fish: pez, peces.

cook: cocinar.

Breathe: respirar.

Make: hacer.

Swim: nadar.

Cake: torta.

Underwater: debajo del agua.

Beautiful: hermosa.

Heavy: pesado.

Voice: voz.

Fly: volar.

Sing: cantar.

How: cómo

Very well: muy bien.