Verb can (poder de habilidad)

Lea más: Can
Es invariable, lo que significa que no cambia su forma según el sujeto, y siempre va seguido de un verbo en infinitivo sin la palabra «to».
1. Conjugation
The verb “can” is a modal auxiliary verb. It does not change for he/she/it.
1. Conjugación
El verbo «can» es un verbo modal. No cambia para las terceras personas (he/she/it).
Affirmative: Subject + can + verb
Example: I can swim. Yo puedo nadar.
Negative: Subject + cannot / can’t + verb
Example: She cannot (can’t) drive. Ella no puede conducir.
Interrogative: Can + subject + verb?
Example: Can you play the guitar? ¿Puedes tocar la guitarra?
Exercises / Ejercicios
I. Read the text.
Short Text: “Super Sam”
Sam is a very talented person. He can play the piano perfectly, but he can’t sing. He also can speak three languages: English, Spanish, and French. His
friends always ask him: “Can you help us with our homework?” and Sam always says yes.
II. Translate the above paragraph. Traduce el párrafo anterior.
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III. Reading Comprehension (Comprensión lectora)
Based on the text “Super Sam”, answer the questions. / Basado en el texto «Supersam», responde las preguntas.
1. What instrument can Sam play? (¿Qué instrumento puede tocar Sam?)
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2. Can Sam sing? (¿Puede cantar Sam?)
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3. How many languages can Sam speak? (¿Cuántos idiomas puede hablar Sam?)
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IV. Applied Grammar (Gramática aplicada)
Fill in the blanks using can or can’t. / Llena los espacios en blanco usando can o can’t.
1. Fish breathe underwater, so they _________ swim.
2. Elephants are very heavy, so they _________ fly.
3. I don’t know how to cook, so I _________ make a cake.
4. Maria has a beautiful voice, so she _________ sing very well.
V. Write sentences.
1. can:__________________________
2. can:____________________________
3. can’t:__________________________
4. can’t:__________________________
5. can…?:_________________________
6. can...?:_________________________
Vocabulary
Fish: pez, peces.
cook: cocinar.
Breathe: respirar.
Make: hacer.
Swim: nadar.
Cake: torta.
Underwater: debajo del agua.
Beautiful: hermosa.
Heavy: pesado.
Voice: voz.
Fly: volar.
Sing: cantar.
How: cómo
Very well: muy bien.