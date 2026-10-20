Historical Places in Paraguay: Lugares históricos en Paraguay

Lea más: Places in town

The Jesuit Ruins of Trinidad

The Jesuit Ruins of Jesús and Trinidad are in the south of Paraguay. Many years ago, in the 17th and 18th centuries, Jesuit priests and the native Guarani people lived here together. They built large stone churches, houses, and schools. Today, these ruins are very famous. Unesco protects them because they are very important for the world. Visitors can walk around the big stones and see how people lived long ago.

The Lopez Palace

The Lopez Palace is in the capital city, Asunción. It is the official office of the President of Paraguay. The palace is white and pink, and has beautiful lights at night. It is next to the Paraguay River. Francisco Solano López ordered the construction of this palace in the 19th century. It is one of the most famous symbols of the country.

National Pantheon of Heroes

Also in Asunción, there is a small but very important building called the National Pantheon of Heroes. It is a place to remember the brave people who fought for Paraguay in past wars. Inside, there are monuments and the tomb of the unknown soldier. People visit this place to show respect to Paraguayan history.

Vocabulary

1. South: sur.

2. Ago: hace, atrás.

3. Priests: sacerdotes.

4. Built: construyeron.

5. Around: alrededor de.

6. Centuries: siglo.

7. Building: edificio, construcción.

8. Brave: valientes.

9. Fought: pelearon.

10. Wars: guerras.

11. Inside: adentro.

12. Tomb: tumba.

13. Unknown: desconocido.

LEARN MORE

I. Answer the following questions based on the text.

1. Where are the Jesuit Ruins located?

__________________________________________________________________

2. Who works in the Lopez Palace?

__________________________________________________________________

3. Why do people visit the National Pantheon of Heroes?

__________________________________________________________________

II. Match the English word on the left with its correct meaning/synonym on the right.

1. Ruins ___ A person who fights in a war

or does something brave.

2. Priest ___ The remains of old,

destroyed buildings.

3. Palace ___ A religious leader in a

church.

4. Hero ___ To construct or make

something (like a house).

5. Build ___ A large, beautiful house

for a president or king.

III. Write T (True) or F (False) for each sentence.

1. The Lopez Palace is located in the south of Paraguay. (_____)

2. The Guarani people helped build the Jesuit Ruins. (_____)

3. The Lopez Palace is black and red at night. (_____)

4. The National Pantheon of Heroes is a very large palace. (_____)

IV. Translate the text into Spanish.