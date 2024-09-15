Premios Emmy 2024, EN VIVO: minuto a minuto de la ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

Cargando...
Este domingo se celebrará la 76ª edición de los Emmy, que será la segunda que se celebre este 2024, después de que la ceremonia del año pasado se pospusiera a enero debido a las huelgas en Hollywood. La premiación más importante de la televisión estadounidense se desarrolla en el LA Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles.
La serie japonesa “Shogun”, de FX, lidera con 25 nominaciones. “The Bear”, también de FX, le sigue de cerca con 23, y “Only Murders in the Building”, de Hulu, cuenta con 21 candidaturas. La categoría de miniseries ve a “True Detective: Night Country”, con Jodie Foster, con 19 menciones, mientras que la favorita de Netflix, “Bebé reno”, también compite.
Lea más: Alfombra roja de los Premios Emmy 2024: todos los looks de las celebridades de la televisión internacional
20:01 Arrancó la ceremonia de los Emmy
Puntualmente a las 20:00 inició la gala de los Emmy.
20:00 Los presentadores de la noche
La ceremonia de este año será presentada por el dúo padre-hijo Eugene y Dan Levy.
19:30 Los nominados de la noche
Esta es la lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy de esta noche:
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Serie Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shōgun (FX)
- Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (El oso)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Bebé reno (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
- Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (El oso)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)
- Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
19:00 Las celebridades pasan por la alfombra roja de los premios Emmy
Las estrellas de la televisión estadounidense pasan por la alfombra roja de los premios Emmy.