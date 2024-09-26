Cargando...
Dirección: Osgood Perkins
Guion: Osgood Perkins
Elenco: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Michelle Choi-Lee, Dakota Daulby, Kiernan Shipka, Jason Day, Lisa Chandler, Ava Kelders
Calificación: Para mayores de 16 años
Duración: 101 minutos
-------------------------------------------------
ASUNCIÓN
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 14:30; 17:00; 19:30; 22:00 (subtitulada). Premier, 14:30; 17:00; 19:30; 22:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco), 13:30; 15:30; 17:30; 19:30; 21:30 (subtitulada).
*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González), 13:15; 15:00; 19:10 (en español); 17:40; 21:15 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González), 14:00; 16:00; 18:00; 20:15; 22:30 (subtitulada).
*Cines Multiplaza (Shopping Multiplaza, Avda. Eusebio Ayala 4501), 13:30; 15:30; 17:30; 19:30; 21:45 (en español).
LAMBARÉ
*Cinemapop Cerroalto (Paseo Cerroalto, Cacique Lambaré y María Auxiliadora), 14:30; 16:30; 18:30 (en español); 20:30 (subtitulada).
SAN LORENZO
*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:10; 15:10; 17:10; 19:10 (en español); 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Itaú Cinemapop San Lorenzo (San Lorenzo Shopping, Ruta 2, Km. 15), 14:00; 16:00; 18:00; 20:10 (en español).
*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 12:30; 16:15; 18:15; 20:15; 22:15 (en español).
MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO
*Cines Itaú Mariano (Shopping Mariano, Ruta PY03 y Manuel Irala), 14:00; 16:00; 18:00; 20:10 (en español).
CIUDAD DEL ESTE
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 17:10; 19:10; 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Cine Plaza (Shopping Plaza City, Ruta PY02, Km. 8), 17:10; 19:10; 21:10 (en español).
*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 19:00 (en español); 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Cinemark Ciudad del Este (Shopping Lago, Monseñor Rodríguez y Concejal Romero), 18:45 (en español); 21:15 (subtitulada).
ENCARNACIÓN
*Cine Granados (Juan León Mayorquín c/ 25 de Mayo), 22:10 (en español).
CAAGUAZÚ
*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 21:00 (en español).
CORONEL OVIEDO
*Itaú Cinemapop D Shopping (Ruta 7, Km. 43), 14:00; 16:00; 18:00; 20:00 (en español).
PILAR
*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 19:45 (en español).