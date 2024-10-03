Guasón 2: Folie à Deux

Cargando...
Título original: Joker: Folie à Deux
Dirección: Todd Phillips
Guion: Todd Phillips y Scott Silver
Elenco: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Harry Lawtey, Bill Smitrovich, Leigh Gill, Sharon Washington
Calificación: Para mayores de 16 años
Duración: 138 minutos
ASUNCIÓN
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 17:20; 19:20; 22:30 (en español); 13:05; 13:20; 14:20; 14:50; 16:20; 17:50; 18:20; 19:05; 20:30; 21:00; 21:30; 22:15 (subtitulada). XD, 12:50 (en español); 15:50; 18:50; 22:00 (subtitulada). D-Box, 12:50; 19:20; 22:30 (en español); 13:20; 15:50; 16:20; 18:50; 22:00 (subtitulada). Premier, 17:20 (en español); 14:20; 14:50; 17:50; 20:30; 21:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco), 14:30; 17:00; 19:30 (en español); 13:30; 16:00; 18:30; 21:00; 22:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González), 12:40; 13:10; 15:20; 18:00; 20:40 (en español); 15:50; 18:30; 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González), 13:20; 15:00; 17:20; 20:30 (en español); 14:40; 16:00; 17:50; 18:40; 20:00; 21:20; 22:40 (subtitulada).
*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã), 13:00; 15:30; 18:00; 20:30 (en español).
*Cines Multiplaza (Shopping Multiplaza, Avda. Eusebio Ayala 4501), 13:00; 13:30; 15:35; 16:05; 18:10; 20:45 (en español); 18:40; 21:15 (subtitulada).
LAMBARÉ
*Cinemapop Cerroalto (Paseo Cerroalto, Cacique Lambaré y María Auxiliadora), 13:20; 14:40; 16:00; 17:20; 18:40; 20:00 (en español); 21:20 (subtitulada).
SAN LORENZO
*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:30; 14:30; 16:00; 17:00; 18:30; 19:30; 22:00 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada). 4D, 14:00; 16:30; 19:00 (en español); 21:30 (subtitulada).
*Itaú Cinemapop San Lorenzo (San Lorenzo Shopping, Ruta 2, Km. 15), 13:20; 14:40; 16:00; 17:20; 18:40; 20:00; 21:20 (en español); 20:30 (subtitulada).
*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 13:00; 14:30; 15:45; 18:20; 19:20; 21:00; 22:00 (en español).
MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO
*Cines Itaú Mariano (Shopping Mariano, Ruta PY03 y Manuel Irala), 13:20; 14:40; 16:00; 17:20; 18:40; 20:00; 21:20 (en español); 20:30 (subtitulada).
CIUDAD DEL ESTE
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 16:00; 18:30; 19:15; 20:00; 21:00 (en español).
*Cine Plaza (Shopping Plaza City, Ruta PY02, Km. 8), 16:30; 18:10; 19:00; 20:10; 21:00; 21:30 (en español); 20:40 (subtitulada).
*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 15:00; 17:45; 20:30 (en español); 18:45; 21:00 (subtitulada).
*Cinemark Ciudad del Este (Shopping Lago, Monseñor Rodríguez y Concejal Romero), 15:00; 18:00; 18:30; 21:30 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada). XD, 13:00; 16:00; 22:00 (en español); 19:00 (subtitulada).
CAAGUAZÚ
*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 16:15; 18:45; 20:15; 21:15 (en español).
CORONEL OVIEDO
*Itaú Cinemapop D Shopping (Ruta 7, Km. 43), 13:20; 16:00; 18:40; 20:00; 21:20 (en español).
PILAR
*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 19:20 (en español).