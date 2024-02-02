Grammy 2024: todos los nominados para una noche estelar

Cargando...
Los nominados a los premios Grammy 2024 son:
Álbum del Año
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Disco del Año
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste - Worship
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor Canción escrita para Medios Visuales
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
- Rihanna - Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
- John Williams - Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Tyla - Water
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
- Lila Downs - La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- Peso Pluma - Génesis
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma - Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó - La Neta
Mejor Álbum Country
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Mejor Artista Revelación
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
- Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
- Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
- SZA - Low
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Babyface - Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King - Special Occasion
- Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Boygenius - The Record
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa
- Alvvays - Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
- Boygenius - Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Paramore - This Is Why
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Mejor actuación de un Dúo o Grupo pop
- Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
- Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Mejor Interpretación de Pop en Solitario
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Compositor del año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop
- Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- Ed Sheeran - Subtract
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
- James Blake - Loading
- Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
- Romy & Fred Again - Strong
- Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan - Rumble
Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica
- James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred Again - Actual Life 3
- Kx5 - Kx5
- Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- Disturbed - Bad Man
- Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Slipknot - Hive Mind
- Spiritbox - Jaded
Mejor Canción de Rock
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones - Angry
Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones - Simple
- Kenyon Dixon - Lucky
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét - Hollywood
- PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - Good Morning
- SZA - Love Language
Mejor Canción R&B
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Halle - Angel
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Snooze
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
- 6lack - Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- SZA - SOS
Mejor Interpretación de Rap
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
- Black Thought - Love Letter
- Coi Leray - Players
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Canción de rap
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Álbum de Rap
- Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
- Killer Mike - Michael
- Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
- Nas - King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott - Utopia
Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada
- Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do
- J. Ivy - The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell y Shawn William - For Your Consideration ‘24 - The Album
- Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: La píldora Fukc-It revisitada
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
- Jon Batiste - Movement 18′ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
- Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me
- Samara Joy - Tight
Mejor Álbum de Vocal de Jazz
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
- Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental
- Kenny Barron - The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
- Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
- Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Mejor Álbum de Banda de Jazz
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
- Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- Eliane Elias - Quietude
- Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop Tradicional
- Liz Callaway - A Steve Con Amor: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
- Laufey - Bewitched
- Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
- Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
- House of Waters - On Becoming
- Bob James - Jazz Hands
- Julian Lage - The Layers
- Ben Wendel - All One
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Mejor actuación de Dúo o Grupo Country
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - High Note
- Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - Save Me
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
Mejor Canción Country
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All
- Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man
- Allison Russell - Eve Was Black
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces estadounidenses
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
- Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Mejor Canción de Raíces estadounidenses
- The War and Treaty - Blank Page
- Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - California Sober
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Mejor Álbum de Raíces estadounidenses
- Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
- Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
- Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
- Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
- Eric Bibb - Ridin’
- Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
- Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
- John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
- Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
- Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
- Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram - Live in London
- Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
- Bettye LaVette - ¡Lavette!
Mejor Álbum Folk
- Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
- Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
- Nickel Creek - Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
- Paul Simon - Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Mejor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíces
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
- New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - En directo en el Maple Leaf
Mejor Interpretación de Canción Gospel
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good
- Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It For Me (Live)
- Melvin Crispell III - God Is
- Kirk Franklin - All Things
Mejor Interpretación o Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
- Blessing Offor - Believe
- Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am
- Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems
Mejor Álbum de Gospel
- Erica Campbell - I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
- Tye Tribbett - All Things New: