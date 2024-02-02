Música

Grammy 2024: todos los nominados para una noche estelar

El domingo 4 de febrero de 2024 se llevará a cabo la entrega de los premios Grammy en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, donde destacan las nominaciones de la banda sonora de Barbie y artistas como SZA, Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, entre otros. También se resalta la emergencia de nuevos talentos en la industria musical.

Por Carolina Sales
02 de febrero de 2024, - 09:28

Los nominados a los premios Grammy 2024 son:

Álbum del Año

  • Boygenius - The Record
  • Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
  • Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
  • Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
  • SZA - SOS
  • Taylor Swift - Midnights

Disco del Año

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
  • Jon Batiste - Worship
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
  • SZA - Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Canción del año

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
  • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
  • Jon Batiste - Butterfly
  • Lana Del Rey - A&W
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
  • SZA - Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor Canción escrita para Medios Visuales

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
  • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
  • Rihanna - Lift Me Up
  • Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales

  • John Williams - The Fabelmans
  • John Williams - Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino
  • Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
  • Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

  • Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
  • Ayra Starr - Rush
  • Burna Boy - City Boys
  • Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
  • Tyla - Water

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

  • Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
  • Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
  • Lila Downs - La Sánchez
  • Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
  • Peso Pluma - Génesis

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

  • AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
  • Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
  • Maluma - Don Juan
  • Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
  • Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
  • Pedro Capó - La Neta

Mejor Álbum Country

  • Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
  • Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
  • Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
  • Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
  • Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

  • Brandy Clark - Buried
  • Chris Stapleton - White Horse
  • Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
  • Luke Combs - Fast Car
  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Mejor Artista Revelación

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
  • Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
  • Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
  • Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
  • Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico

  • Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
  • Doja Cat - Attention
  • Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
  • Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
  • SZA - Low

Mejor Álbum R&amp;B

  • Babyface - Girls Night Out
  • Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
  • Emily King - Special Occasion
  • Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
  • Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Mejor interpretación de R&amp;B

  • Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
  • Coco Jones - ICU
  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
  • SZA - Kill Bill
  • Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys - The Car
  • Boygenius - The Record
  • Gorillaz - Cracker Island
  • Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa

  • Alvvays - Belinda Says
  • Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
  • Boygenius - Cool About It
  • Lana Del Rey - A&W
  • Paramore - This Is Why

Mejor Álbum de Rock

  • Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
  • Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
  • Metallica - 72 Seasons
  • Paramore - This Is Why
  • Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...

Mejor Grabación Pop Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
  • Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
  • Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
  • Troye Sivan - Rush

Mejor actuación de un Dúo o Grupo pop

  • Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
  • Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
  • Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
  • SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
  • Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Mejor Interpretación de Pop en Solitario

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
  • Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Productor del Año (no clásico)

  • Daniel Nigro
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Metro Boomin

Compositor del año (no clásico)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Justin Tranter
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas

Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop

  • Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
  • Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
  • Ed Sheeran - Subtract
  • Taylor Swift - Midnights

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

  • Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
  • James Blake - Loading
  • Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
  • Romy & Fred Again - Strong
  • Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan - Rumble

Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica

  • James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
  • The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
  • Fred Again - Actual Life 3
  • Kx5 - Kx5
  • Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Mejor Interpretación de Rock

  • Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
  • Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
  • Foo Fighters - Rescued
  • Metallica - Lux Æterna

Mejor Interpretación de Metal

  • Disturbed - Bad Man
  • Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
  • Metallica - 72 Seasons
  • Slipknot - Hive Mind
  • Spiritbox - Jaded

Mejor Canción de Rock

  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
  • Foo Fighters - Rescued
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
  • Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
  • The Rolling Stones - Angry

Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&amp;B

  • Babyface ft. Coco Jones - Simple
  • Kenyon Dixon - Lucky
  • Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét - Hollywood
  • PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - Good Morning
  • SZA - Love Language

Mejor Canción R&amp;B

  • Coco Jones - ICU
  • Halle - Angel
  • Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
  • SZA - Snooze
  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Mejor Álbum de R&amp;B Progresivo

  • 6lack - Since I Have a Lover
  • Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
  • Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
  • Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
  • SZA - SOS

Mejor Interpretación de Rap

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
  • Black Thought - Love Letter
  • Coi Leray - Players
  • Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Mejor Canción de rap

  • Doja Cat - Attention
  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
  • Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
  • Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Mejor Álbum de Rap

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
  • Killer Mike - Michael
  • Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
  • Nas - King’s Disease III
  • Travis Scott - Utopia

Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada

  • Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do
  • J. Ivy - The Light Inside
  • Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother
  • Prentice Powell y Shawn William - For Your Consideration ‘24 - The Album
  • Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: La píldora Fukc-It revisitada

Mejor Interpretación de Jazz

  • Jon Batiste - Movement 18′ (Heroes)
  • Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
  • Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
  • Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me
  • Samara Joy - Tight

Mejor Álbum de Vocal de Jazz

  • Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
  • Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
  • Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
  • Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental

  • Kenny Barron - The Source
  • Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
  • Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
  • Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
  • Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Mejor Álbum de Banda de Jazz

  • ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
  • Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension
  • The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues
  • Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
  • Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino

  • Eliane Elias - Quietude
  • Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks
  • Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana
  • Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa
  • Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop Tradicional

  • Liz Callaway - A Steve Con Amor: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
  • Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
  • Laufey - Bewitched
  • Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
  • Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
  • Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo

  • Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
  • House of Waters - On Becoming
  • Bob James - Jazz Hands
  • Julian Lage - The Layers
  • Ben Wendel - All One

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • Parade
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Mejor actuación de Dúo o Grupo Country

  • Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - High Note
  • Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
  • Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
  • Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - Save Me
  • Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore

Mejor Canción Country

  • Brandy Clark - Buried
  • Chris Stapleton - White Horse
  • Morgan Wallen - Last Night
  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses

  • Jon Batiste - Butterfly
  • Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All
  • Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel
  • Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man
  • Allison Russell - Eve Was Black

Mejor Interpretación de Raíces estadounidenses

  • Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
  • Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
  • Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
  • Allison Russell - The Returner

Mejor Canción de Raíces estadounidenses

  • The War and Treaty - Blank Page
  • Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - California Sober
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
  • Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
  • Allison Russell - The Returner

Mejor Álbum de Raíces estadounidenses

  • Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
  • Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
  • Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
  • Allison Russell - The Returner

Mejor álbum de Bluegrass

  • Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
  • Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
  • Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
  • Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
  • Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

  • Eric Bibb - Ridin’
  • Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
  • Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
  • John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
  • Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo

  • Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
  • Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
  • Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram - Live in London
  • Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
  • Bettye LaVette - ¡Lavette!

Mejor Álbum Folk

  • Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
  • The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
  • Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
  • Nickel Creek - Celebrants
  • Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
  • Paul Simon - Psalms
  • Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Mejor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíces

  • Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
  • Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
  • New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
  • New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
  • The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - En directo en el Maple Leaf

Mejor Interpretación de Canción Gospel

  • Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good
  • Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)
  • Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It For Me (Live)
  • Melvin Crispell III - God Is
  • Kirk Franklin - All Things

Mejor Interpretación o Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

  • Blessing Offor - Believe
  • Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
  • Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do
  • for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am
  • Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power
  • Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems

Mejor Álbum de Gospel

  • Erica Campbell - I Love You
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
  • Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
  • Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
  • Tye Tribbett - All Things New:
