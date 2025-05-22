Misión Imposible: La sentencia final

Título original: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Dirección: Christopher McQuarrie
Guion: Christopher McQuarrie y Erik Jendresen
Elenco: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis
Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años
Duración: 169 minutos
-------------------------------------------------
ASUNCIÓN
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 19:00; 22:50 (en español); 13:40; 17:30; 21:20 (subtitulada). XD y D-Box, 22:20 (subtitulada). Premier, 13:40; 17:30; 21:20 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco), 13:10; 16:20; 19:30 (en español); 14:40; 17:50; 21:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González), 12:45; 15:30; 18:15 (en español); 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Cinemapop del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González), 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã), 13:00; 16:00; 19:00 (en español); 21:10 (subtitulada).
*Cines Multiplaza (Shopping Multiplaza, Avda. Eusebio Ayala 4501), 12:50; 18:15; 21:30 (en español).
LAMBARÉ
*Cines Itaú Cinemapop Cerroalto (Paseo Cerroalto, Cacique Lambaré y María Auxiliadora), 13:30; 16:50; 20:00 (en español).
SAN LORENZO
*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:10; 16:20; 19:30 (en español).
*Cines Itaú Cinemapop San Lorenzo (San Lorenzo Shopping, Ruta 2, Km. 15), 13:30; 16:50; 20:00 (en español).
*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 15:00; 20:45 (en español).
MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO
*Cines Itaú Cinemapop Mariano (Shopping Mariano, Ruta PY03 y Manuel Irala), 13:30; 16:50; 20:00 (en español).
CIUDAD DEL ESTE
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 18:10; 21:00 (en español).
*Cine Plaza (Shopping Plaza City, Ruta PY02, Km. 8), 18:15; 21:15 (en español); 21:30 (subtitulada).
*Cinemark Ciudad del Este (Shopping Lago, Monseñor Rodríguez y Concejal Romero), 15:40 (en español); 19:00 (subtitulada). XD, 21:45 (subtitulada).
CAAGUAZÚ
*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 21:00 (en español).
CORONEL OVIEDO
*Itaú Cinemapop D Shopping (Ruta 7, Km. 43), 21:15 (en español).
PILAR
*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 20:45 (en español).