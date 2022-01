Lazio de Italia intensifica el interés por Robert Rojas

🚨 EXCL | Contacts are intensifying between #Lazio ⚪🔵 and Robert #Rojas' entourage.



🗣️🇵🇾 The short time available and the current ratio issue make the negotiation complicated, but the #RiverPlate centre-back is keen to move. Talks go on. 🐓⚽#Transfers #Calciomercato