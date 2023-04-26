Fecha Elecciones Paraguay 2023: ¿Qué día se celebran las presidenciales generales?

","type":"raw_html"},{"_id":"L73KDFQKPNAX3PTZPROGI4STEM","content":"Agregó que el detenido mencionó no tener participación del hecho, pero sí fue un testigo presencial,
por lo cual brindó datos de la muerte de la niña y de las personas involucradas en el hecho.","type":"text"},{"_id":"PE35OZVGT5C2RANJ6XNJGTXPWA","content":"Cristaldo
habría dicho a los agentes policiales que fueron hasta la boca de fumo identificada por los pobladores de la zona tras el crimen. La misma que fue incendiada, según confirmó el subcomisario David Delgado
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"A22WDQ634NAGNHITQRHR7ZZYLM","content":"“Una vez que volvieron de la boca de fumo
, materializaron el hecho de abuso y la muerte de la pequeña, mencionando elementos como que el cuerpo fue bañado, lo cual tenía consistencia con lo que ya manejábamos”, relató el subjefe de homicidios.","type":"text"},{"_id":"62QWTXOZORD4JDJPHQY2M7ZMWA","content":"Niña habría muerto mientras era abusada","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"ZQEFUEP3TVCJDJGREWRVQAVSAI","content":"Según el subcomisario Delgado
, en principio creen que bañaron el cuerpo de la niña para hacer desaparecer indicios del crimen, a fin de borrar evidencia que vinculen a los detenidos con los hechos.","type":"text"},{"_id":"PYKSS7HYGRGPTJKHBQO73ZNAZA","content":"Sin embargo, aseguró que la hipótesis más fuerte que manejan en la investigación es que las mismas personas que abusaron de la niña serían los responsables de su muerte
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"BTCFHQUGCNGQNMGZTVBQNJQJYM","content":"Guarda de niña de 3 años muerta en PJC estaba a cargo de la hermana mayor, según fiscal","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/policiales/2023/04/24/guarda-de-nina-de-3-anos-muerta-en-pjc-estaba-a-cargo-de-la-hermana-mayor-segun-fiscal/"},{"_id":"Q3WZ7G6ARFFOJOQXFYJ4O4TOHA","content":"“El manifestó que en un momento dado la misma ya se encontraba sin vida”, agregó el jefe policial. Al consultarle sobre si es que la niña habría muerto mientras abusaban de ella
, respondió que pudo haber pasado, pero que siguen aguardando el resultado del estudio forense.","type":"text"},{"_id":"6IRYQOAGENEFVJ7Z6YIVTH64Q4","content":"Sobre quiénes estaban en el momento del abuso y muerte de la niña, el subjefe policial contó que estaban supuestamente la propia madre, Julio César Ríos, Jorgelino Guanes y el menor que fue detenido
en su momento. en su momento. La causa de muerte está aún en estudio. hombres fueron detenidos en la causa que investiga el abuso sexual y asesinato de la niña de 3 años que fuera denunciada como desaparecida en el asentamiento Romero Cue de Pedro Juan Caballero. Uno de los detenidos, según menciona la Policía, relató cómo se cometió el crimen."},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/policiales","name":"Policiales","path":"/policiales"},"tags":[{"slug":"nina-desaparecida","text":"Niña desaparecida"},{"slug":"pedro-juan-caballero","text":"Pedro Juan Caballero"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/policiales/2023/04/25/nina-asesinada-en-pjc-uno-de-los-detenidos-cuenta-como-ocurrio-el-crimen/"},{"_id":"IB2VMPSPNVAWNABVMS5YDTFITU","canonical_url":"/politica/2023/04/26/el-nombre-de-horacio-siempre-trajo-desgracias-a-mi-familia-afirma-myryan-irun/","content_elements":[{"_id":"M22OU5VRTNH3PGWY6FCS4T4ZEU","content":"–¿Cómo está llevando todos estos días agitados?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"Q4FP6IR3JVHRPB4YRXPD367KAI","content":"–La verdad que en esta campaña estoy muy contenta. Lo veo a Efraín (Alegre
) muy convencido, aplomado y seguro. Cada campaña anterior tuvo su particularidad, pero en esta hay una sensación de victoria que se siente con toda la convicción de que el 30 (de abril) es nuestro.","type":"text"},{"_id":"HZN6DUMTIBDNHCPZKQRDBQG7X4","content":"La pareja lleva casada casi 32 años (13-IX-1991), más dos de noviazgo. Pero en realidad se conocen de toda la vida… de su San Juan querido, capital del Dpto. de Misiones de un tiempo en el que todos en la comarca eran amigos… una gran familia. Aunque no siempre estuvieron muy cerca; al año de nacida, Myryan y su familia fueron al exilio a Curuzú Cuatiá, Argentina.","type":"text"},{"_id":"JB6UPRPMNFG4VDKA6DBO3MJNZY","content":"Intenté proteger a mi marido y mis hijos de la maldad de Horacio Cartes, dice esposa de Efraín","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/politica/2023/03/29/intente-proteger-a-mi-marido-y-mis-hijos-de-la-maldad-de-horacio-cartes-dice-esposa-de-efrain/"},{"_id":"ZFXQMPSWWZGWJFF5VSNB752744","caption":"Efraín Alegre y Myryan Irún tienen 31 años de casados, más dos de novios. Aunque se conocen de toda la vida. muerta”, dice Efraín Alegre","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"MRHADVUX2RGWHPUFPEQATJSP5U","content":"Cuando volvió luego de años, el flechazo fue inmediato. “Cayó muerta”, bromea Efraín Alegre quien hace un alto en su apretada agenda para saludar. “Qué caradura”, responde entre risas Myryan autora del libro “Efraín Alegre – mi vida con él”, presentado semanas atrás. Efraín se va.","type":"text"},{"_id":"WPQOPZNDNJBE5BY6PT22T3IE44","content":"Estas lides de campaña política no son ajenas a la pareja, ya que va por el tercer intento de llegar al Palacio de López enfrentando a la ANR (Cartes, 2013; Marito, 2018).","type":"text"},{"_id":"KS5JNNJHE5GADFCIY6F4E2JWSE","content":"Los peores diez años del matrimonio","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"RNXWZ7XAWZD2PMYSE6H2HCLE7U","content":"–En todos estos años de matrimonio, con cuatro hijos y tres intentos por traer el cambio al país, ¿cuáles fueron los momentos más desafiantes que vivieron como pareja?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"SXWCGXD5YZA4ZKZ2J4INY4R7G4","content":"–Para mí, los últimos diez años. Siempre digo que nuestra historia cambió el día en que (Horacio) Cartes ganó las elecciones… Mirá (se le quiebra la voz) yo hablo de eso y me pongo nerviosa. Al mediodía (de ese 22 de abril de 2013) ya sabíamos que las cosas no iban bien y cuando supimos que perdimos yo tenía un Plan B.","type":"text"},{"_id":"5C23C5PH6VDDFH73JGXHFG2CFE","content":"–¿Cuál?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"4INDUQSLRVHXZEIWHCNS6NJMNE","content":"–Ir a la Argentina, adonde yo viví 20 años. Había hablado con mis amigas, que son como mis hermanas. Organicé todo, hasta lo económico. Quería, por lo menos, cruzar, estar en Corrientes, me iba a sentir más segura. Tenía mucho temor por Efraín y por mis hijos. Y él no quiso irse, no quiso saber nada. Desde entonces yo no tuve tranquilidad.","type":"text"},{"_id":"25GA4JUPD5HELFQPI4R3RC3PVQ","content":"Elecciones Paraguay 2023: Efraín Alegre sobre el aborto y el matrimonio igualitario","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/politica/2023/04/25/elecciones-paraguay-2023-efrain-alegre-sobre-el-aborto-y-el-matrimonio-igualitario/"},{"_id":"CJBGMS6BSRFPFAXCKFEDYHUJVY","content":"En este punto, Myryan hace una pausa, se le aguan los ojos… toma dos sorbos de su taza de café negro… alrededor de la casa color verde se escucha a una bandada de loritos que tomó por asalto un árbol cercano. La edificación de características sencillas queda en la ciudad de Lambaré, zona del Yacht y Golf Club Paraguayo. No tienen muchos vecinos; al lado vive una de sus hijas y enfrente hay un gran terreno baldío, hogar de los ruidosos loritos, de ocasionales papagayos y de algún que otro teju guasu que cruza la calle al mediodía.","type":"text"},{"_id":"YQNRR4W5DFHBBGFR6UCYDTUKDQ","caption":"Formada en la argentina como maestra parvularia, en Paraguay realizó varios trabajos sociales en este ámbito.","credits":{"by":[{"name":"MARTA ESCURRA Núñez: por qué no es verdad que sería la primera vicepresidenta de Paraguay","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/politica/2023/04/25/soledad-nunez-por-que-no-es-verdad-que-seria-la-primera-vicepresidenta-de-paraguay/"},{"_id":"35WDAZBUARHH7D5NNSYVJMN424","content":"–¿En qué sentido cambió para siempre?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"ACKAV2V3AFFMLA33G2P73UH3UY","content":"–Tal vez en ese momento todavía era exagerado, pero parecía como una premonición de algo malo… Llevábamos una vida relativamente normal, pero yo vivía con el terror de que le hicieran algo mis hijos… Bueno, después los años pasaron y ya sabes que ocurrió lo de la enmienda (de la Constitución Nacional, 31-III-2017). Lo recuerdo como si fuese hoy.","type":"text"},{"_id":"KPFC6FTBIZCQ5AG7OFBNEGAXUY","citation":{},"type":"quote"},{"_id":"2SYMNOE2GNB5DPMTU4ORUGE5LA","content":"Horacio y las desgracias","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"6I2U6S6F4FA4ZBV2LKF445THNI","content":"–¿Por qué premonición?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"2O5QL37JP5GGFBL5GQUOMGWNEQ","content":"–Cuando presenté mi libro recordé algo que me dijo mi suegra (Irma Sasiain
), una mujer sabia. Resulta que yo tuve un tío que murió de una manera trágica; también un hermano que falleció en un accidente de vehículo a los 9 años. Ambos se llamaban Horacio. Cuando yo estaba buscando nombre para mi primer hijo le comenté a mi suegra que le quería poner Horacio, como mi tío y mi hermano. Y ella me dijo que no lo hiciera.
","type":"text"},{"_id":"SV4CW5D2TVBDVFDZOE7RQY4HII","content":"–¿Por qué?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"GVKIA3MB4VD6VBARSWLF4YHST4","content":"–”No le pongas ese nombre,
porque trajo a tu familia mucha desgracia
”, me dijo. Le hice caso y mi primer hijo de 31 años tiene un solo nombre, se llama Efraín.","type":"text"},{"_id":"4PX5NRGYSND4JKHLL75RWB23QU","caption":"Con la menor de sus hijas, Eliane Guadalupe.","credits":{"by":[{"name":"MARTA ESCURRA continuación de Efraín
nacieron Nadia Carolina
(29), Lucas
(27) y Eliane Guadalupe
(20). Pero Myryan siempre se quedó con lo que le había dicho su suegra. “Ese nombre trajo mucha desgracia a tu familia”. “Parecía que me estaba avisando porque todas las desgracias de mi familia en los últimos diez años (la llamada Enmienda de Sangre, el asesinato de Rodrigo Quintana
) tienen que ver con el nombre de Horacio”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"K3J2VMOE7ZFXFFBWT35ARFYU6A","content":"\n \n
","type":"raw_html"},{"_id":"BH47T2SKHNDTHIFYKXKTHRG4KE","citation":{},"type":"quote"},{"_id":"JUSWD2ZNSFH3JPY56PKGDOH2XM","content":"Después de la enmienda los peores momentos fueron los de la cárcel. Pero ¿sabes por qué? Cuando le metieron a mi marido a la cárcel (enero, 2021) pensé que iba a permanecer ahí por mucho tiempo, porque si se animaron a eso, que era algo que desde el punto de vista jurídico no tenía pie ni cabeza, entonces se iban a animar a todo y tenía temor, era pandemia y fueron días terribles. Pese a que fueron los peores 10 años también surgieron amistades que yo no esperaba, gente que le apoyó a Efraín, que reconoció su valentía.","type":"text"},{"_id":"YPQULGY4RZHTFE2X7XKN4YUE6E","content":"–¿Cuál es la preocupación más recurrente de las personas en campaña?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"KTWU22GJ3RCTPGKGOGG4DY4GIA","content":"–Lo que escuché mucho de las mamás es el problema de la droga. Mamás desesperadas sin saber qué hacer por sus hijos.","type":"text"},{"_id":"OS23FLS6CNF4JHSIAMSZGCOMLY","content":"Elecciones Paraguay 2023: ¿Quién es la esposa de Efraín Alegre?","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/politica/2023/04/22/elecciones-paraguay-2023-quien-es-la-esposa-de-efrain-alegre/"},{"_id":"JXZ7YQM7NBEJFIOGLE4LFF2RBA","content":"–Al final del día, ¿de qué hablan?
","type":"text"},{"_id":"LTZI2MHEKJBPJLJNYWZ7KB6TT4","content":"–En estos días hablamos de la esperanza que tenemos de cambiar el país. Los dos siempre dormimos de la mano, aunque sea un ratito. Nos damos fuerzas. La lucha fue larga. Sabemos lo que nos espera.","type":"text"},{"_id":"MFBQR54MYRAQBKRAUXHJ5UHYY4","content":"Intentamos, igualmente, entrevistar a Leticia de Peña, esposa del candidato colorado, pero la respuesta fue que ella “ya estaba en otra”.
","type":"text"}],"credits":{"by":[{"image":{"resized_urls":{"1080x1270":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/L9_41zbB0c6P1xZDEWxGwQqJ3vU=/1080x1270/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","110x70":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/AOMyNhoVzb1yPAvA4OCwqKhR5Cc=/110x70/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1140x663":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/P4GJV1m_1p3VfFOKhI16KlDi6g8=/1140x663/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","115x115":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/-aKJJkFv4iPkZPCSciFQczkf-uw=/115x115/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1200x1080":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/5nF4EudgD8ODS3fSxzwcEBgJrI4=/fit-in/1200x1080/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1280x720":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/Ehk9Lggfpad3UGkGipUJnt6WjxI=/1280x720/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1300x900":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/p-wBRz5OLj68MxHXCECeg0FhcGk=/1300x900/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","140x191":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/ZoeaqqJMyF2UcQFw05mF0yoEQts=/140x191/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","170x110":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/sozxCtTO3tguVX8-cFCfBWeLQW4=/170x110/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","170x170":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/uaQ1J43L8E6jJZQLk5_80X05q5Q=/170x170/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","170x250":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/97a2U7GNstYmnMZeuSQu53K6Q3o=/170x250/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1900x1000":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/Ve876Dp-azHIgT0YaxCsa05R0L0=/1900x1000/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1920x1080":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/RlrTQKVOVgNWb9ssTwykCbc5I5I=/1920x1080/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","1920xorig":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/mhRcyfnr5wxOuiG84v2FpaNrZSU=/1920xorig/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","200x300":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/04zriuStvFKhP3_b8eEdDBMbrDY=/200x300/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","200x303":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/oj1NZ9-m2kNU6xNVZ2yAgkDLbPc=/200x303/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","200x320":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/B6fKNCJxm-xqLm2jsLEofhsen6Q=/200x320/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","200x95":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/z1T7zTH6Dh2Jan9NZ0cXoayfoVE=/200x95/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","205x158":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/_aQ9N8ubazVafeyrvvAI1IwDzuI=/205x158/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","225x127":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/Qj4EMlhArdoBwDLBHz9l8-xBZ3k=/225x127/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","233x303":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/RE7EV9jvTYxkPi4u1Ohgw5l8ZMA=/233x303/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","260x110":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/JbM9c1lAIQOhii2naC1mDlTTNtc=/260x110/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","270x175":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/xMYrJqqvhaaJxqYDFOqEw-FB8To=/270x175/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","270x270":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/oBvmSMZiInY1uu0lxKMq6CT5K3A=/270x270/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","350x225":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/0dHqZtnBcd0E58omtD6-oMoYOiQ=/350x225/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","400x257":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/GRuN-dTiKjvEvlWi4BxI0h13opE=/fit-in/400x257/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/13af6302-6014-4ea2-9c1c-c3abdeb2db38.png","410x480":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/M8QIFT7P8VApXYVPagVY6pKlgIrún (54), esposa Efraín Alegre (60), presidenciable por la Concertación, abrió las puertas de su casa a días de las elecciones. Reveló que para su familia, el nombre Horacio solo ha traído desgracias. Casada por más de 30 años con el candidato liberal, contó cómo su vida cambió para siempre y para peor el día en que Cartes ganó la presidencia. Hasta planeó huir a la Argentina, pero “Efraín no quiso saber nada y eligió quedarse a luchar en el país”."},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/politica","name":"Política","path":"/politica"},"tags":[{"slug":"elecciones-paraguay-2023","text":"Elecciones Paraguay 2023"},{"slug":"efrain-alegre","text":"Efraín Alegre"},{"slug":"myryam-irun","text":"Myryam Irun"},{"slug":"concertacion","text":"Concertación"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/politica/2023/04/26/el-nombre-de-horacio-siempre-trajo-desgracias-a-mi-familia-afirma-myryan-irun/"},{"_id":"O3MBE37ANNBQFDVT5LGZZHOY2M","canonical_url":"/nacionales/2023/04/26/foto-con-piercing-abogada-intima-a-identificaciones-para-que-entregue-cedula/","content_elements":[{"_id":"CJWV22UYABGGLIGEJ6WSI4CH4U","content":"Belén González
, quien el pasado 28 de marzo
había denunciado que en el Departamento de Identificaciones
intentaron obligarla a sacarse un piercing para la fotografía de su cédula
, alegando una resolución
que prohibía el uso de estos elementos, acudió esta mañana a esa dependencia policial a presentar una intimación a fin de que le entreguen su documento de identidad
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"N7MMHBUHJVCCVMTHRZJPKVP22U","content":"En aquella oportunidad, tras este pedido de los funcionarios de Identificaciones, la ciudadana se había negado señalando que forma parte de la expresión de su identidad
, que está garantizada en la Constitución Nacional
. Ante esto, le permitieron sacarse la foto pero le aclararon que, debido a su renuencia a sacarse el aro de la nariz, se le dificultaría el trámite de renovación de cédula
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"MBB6KMHZVJCMHLSVXYEXVHME7M","content":"El representante legal de la joven señaló que prohibir a alguien aparecer en su documento de identidad con un accesorio como ese es ilegítimo, por carecer de sustento legal
y violar la Constitución
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"ZN6X4WEKBJC4TJZWPIJEW4T6QA","content":"En su escrito, el abogado señala que evidentemente el Departamento de Identificaciones
desconoce el principio de legalidad
y el artículo 25 de la Constitución Nacional
, que garantiza el derecho a la libre expresión de la personalidad, a la creatividad y a la formación de la propia identidad
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"EB4C7UKHU5FYVBRG7PK2IQ374U","caption":"Belén González y Jorge Rolón su documento para votar","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"EPWIXANICZEDBNWN6MLFEZVWFQ","content":"Otro de los elementos del urgimiento
corresponde a la proximidad de las elecciones generales
, por lo que solicita se precautele el derecho al voto
de su representada, consagrado también en la Constitución Nacional
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"6JKKXMGBVFGENL5PPHDPXHP33E","content":"La abogada había señalado en el momento de la denuncia que la funcionaria había intentado observar
el documento pidiendo que sea denegado
, pero ante la advertencia de la abogada de que de que interpondría un amparo
, borró la palabra “denegar
” pero dejó constancia de que utilizaba el piercing
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"S2CE2PJ4HZAWRHCCCZLZD4Y3JY","content":"“No corresponde restringir”","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/nacionales/no-les-corresponde-restringir-1706690.html"},{"_id":"3T3SVDZEPFBDVFEQPHSM4VNKZM","caption":"Fotografía tomada por la denunciante donde está pegada la resolución de la Policía Nacional donde se prohíbe el uso de accesorios como el piercing. alega supuestas normas internacionales","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"532PRU4H5RGMNFUZDAM4WSAYUE","content":"Video: Departamento de Identificaciones sin prioridad con adultos mayores","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/tv/abc-noticias/2023/04/11/video-departamento-de-identificaciones-sin-prioridad-con-adultos-mayores/"},{"_id":"EY3URDXOZ5GKBLMG5AL3KHQGFM","content":"La Policía había aludido una resolución interna
firmada por el entonces comandante, el Crio. Gral. Insp. Luis Arias Navarro,
el 21 de mayo de 2021.","type":"text"},{"_id":"NNG33XSBJFC3ZMKNXTU22ZMGU4","content":"Alegaron que esas exigencias a las personas que se tomarán la fotografía
de su cara se basa en la Organización Civil Internacional (OACI)
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"BC3W3ZEZAFEGJONGHHPW4CPTJY","content":"Entre los elementos prohibidos mencionan los aritos
, los piercing
, las extensiones
, los sombreros
, las gorras
, los turbantes
y las pelucas
, entre otros.","type":"text"}],"credits":{"by":[{"image":{"url":""},"name":"Luis López","slug":"luis-lopez"}]},"description":{"basic":""},"display_date":"2023-04-26T16:07:45.767Z","headlines":{"basic":"Foto con piercing: abogada intima a Identificaciones para que le entregue su cédula"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"Belén González denuncia que Identificaciones le niega su documento de identidad por haber salido en la foto con un piercing.","credits":{"by":[{"name":"Gentileza"}]},"resized_urls":{"1080x1270":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/gHnmDZzDKT6CEtAu2l7UcJB6ktI=/1080x1270/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","110x70":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/gVnfvx0dB9Z9DBkiChVunW7g2po=/110x70/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1140x663":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/BWSJeSII4S_AW7mLl_OByz8NSc4=/1140x663/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","115x115":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/GUqPaMSN8j6KUhhyzWk6zm431hY=/115x115/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1200x1080":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/sDDcE_Jskh0UkGB-AvLoyyzWzmk=/fit-in/1200x1080/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1280x720":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/7JzboNTLN6D2u8HtFSBU_o9c71g=/1280x720/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1300x900":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/YjTrmM62TS7QzfeGqbTKwXiTujQ=/1300x900/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","140x191":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/o0foLVfgNXlpIcJ0TYS4Whgodx8=/140x191/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","170x110":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/-ABxJaF3TzxRDjHFC_yDyEn5Hzw=/170x110/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","170x170":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/xprjDrHG45qaoneRaU4q9y-aw6Q=/170x170/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","170x250":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/jSGbT2WZb-fCBAun-1gEg0-D_FE=/170x250/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1900x1000":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/cilrBEJAafGJu9qGNQ0s15v3wuU=/1900x1000/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1920x1080":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/mmqVpEIZmVF47N_txi9lgvNH-bU=/1920x1080/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","1920xorig":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/IwjfD6AV_pWydLfLEbkLZC-F-xg=/1920xorig/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","200x300":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/DcYO0Fy3kfScbLLLGfq1LElBoiU=/200x300/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","200x303":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/hEEVSuch1-Ia7NTW3q7FTm_sxJs=/200x303/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","200x320":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/Tc9WWxl61bQzZ-Zpa_IBibp2P0U=/200x320/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","200x95":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/S_tbHOkEaVMxSUtseriMCoBipMw=/200x95/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","205x158":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/6y6Ui0a5Hyc0xK5fcuFsKhcS1H4=/205x158/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","225x127":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/eIe56pyqOcLr71FsBcML7RUI9Hg=/225x127/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","233x303":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/qh7zVoJsBCIzx8hhCG2PANcOGag=/233x303/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","260x110":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/VTvhDLUqmNjFw83iBd7i3AQHsOg=/260x110/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","270x175":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/pLQ7FVmJK9qhF3Lk7Bv4GANvWEk=/270x175/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","270x270":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/WPejLlYB00Ubfidq78_7m1wBkZk=/270x270/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","350x225":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/w9EA1hn_vLQin6L8iepIA2YcC6o=/350x225/smart/filters:format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/abccolor/BL7SCBVAKVGU3K7CZGLLWNVL6I.jpg","400x257":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/CokIO34M2lmsjjDn53518M65Cjs=/fit-in/4abogada Belén González, quien había denunciado que en Identificaciones le habían intentado negar la posibilidad de llevar un piercing en la fotografía para su cédula de identidad, presentó esta mañana, en compañía de su abogado, Jorge Rolón Luna, una intimación para que se le entregue el documento."},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/nacionales","name":"Nacionales","path":"/nacionales"},"tags":[{"slug":"piercing","text":"piercing"},{"slug":"cedula-de-identidad","text":"cédula de identidad"},{"slug":"departamento-de-identificaciones","text":"Departamento de Identificaciones"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/nacionales/2023/04/26/foto-con-piercing-abogada-intima-a-identificaciones-para-que-entregue-cedula/"},{"_id":"W3KI4FECXVHHZERGQBWXMIBBII","canonical_url":"/internacionales/2023/04/25/alcalde-brasileno-se-casa-con-joven-de-16-anos-y-le-da-cargo-publico-a-suegra/","comments":{},"content_elements":[{"_id":"AD7KV7HYZ5BOJEYHN5LD7W4EAU","content":"Pese a que el matrimonio con una joven de 16 años está previsto por ley en casos excepcionales, la Fiscalía le abrió una investigación por nepotismo al alcalde Hissam Hussein Dehaini
, de 65 años, debido a que el nombramiento benefició a la madre de la adolescente, que tenía que aprobar la unión de la menor de edad para que la misma tuviese validez legal.","type":"text"},{"_id":"Q3WDVYDX3BCNZPQ7MEJGCCQPLA","content":"Alcalde brasileño que se casó con adolescente y dio cargo a su suegra deja su partido","type":"interstitial_link","url":"https://www.abc.com.py/internacionales/2023/04/26/alcalde-brasileno-deja-su-partido-tras-casarse-con-adolescente-y-dar-cargo-a-su-suegra/"},{"_id":"LX2MKOK7TRDABO7BOPQXIOP3FM","content":"El matrimonio civil fue contraído el 12 de abril pasado, un día después de que la joven, que fue reina de belleza adolescente
de la ciudad, cumpliera 16 años, la edad con la que un menor puede formalizar legalmente una unión marital desde que cuente con la previa aprobación de sus padres.","type":"text"},{"_id":"ZMNEYJBQN5ALPIN73AD6VPCYVQ","content":"El 13 de abril, un día después, fue publicado en el Diario Oficial de la municipalidad el decreto por el que el alcalde nombró a Marilene Rode
como su secretaria de Cultura y Turismo, con un salario de 21.416 reales (unos 4.232,4 dólares) mensuales. Hasta entonces la suegra era funcionaria en la secretaría de Educación con un salario muy inferior.","type":"text"},{"_id":"A66FYXLPCFHJXL55XBAMEKP4YY","content":"El caso generó un escándalo político
en Araucaria
, municipio en el área metropolitana de Curitiba, la capital del estado de Paraná
.","type":"text"},{"_id":"BFJHI226D5D65AF2CDH2IEPBHU","content":"El escándalo fue avivado por la información de que fue la propia vicealcalde de Araucaria, Hilda Lukalski Seima
, la que, como jefe del Registro Civil de la ciudad, oficializó el matrimonio. Ambos fueron elegidos en 2016 y reelegidos en 2020 por una coalición de partidos conservadores.","type":"text"},{"_id":"5LYVDLJVYRC5PM4SN5NT6A5JHM","content":"En 2010, cuando ejercía un mandato anterior, el alcalde le concedió cargos públicos a su entonces esposa, a dos de sus hijas y a un cuñado, lo que fue objeto de una investigación que terminó archivada.","type":"text"},{"_id":"BZ2MLCFFFFGH7FGVIENNYSWM7Y","content":"La alcaldía aclaró en una nota que el nombramiento es un “acto discrecional del jefe del Poder Ejecutivo, el cual consideró que la funcionaria reúne las condiciones necesarias
para el ejercicio del cargo, ya que posee 26 años de experiencia en el servicio público”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"PWZIBPFC3NAZVMGHIJVM4Z66TM","content":"El Ministerio Público, por su parte, alega que la Constitución prohíbe expresamente el nepotismo
, es decir que ocupantes de cargos ejecutivos por mandato público nombren, contraten o favorezcan familiares en cargos del poder público.","type":"text"}],"credits":{"by":[{"name":"EFE"}]},"description":{"basic":""},"display_date":"2023-04-26T00:41:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Alcalde brasileño de 65 años se casa con joven de 16 y le da cargo público a suegra"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"Hissam Hussein Dehaini (65), alcalde de Araucaria, en el estado de Paraná, Brasil, y su esposa adolescente de 16 DE JANEIRO. El alcalde de la ciudad brasileña de Araucaria se casó con una adolescente de 16 años y al día siguiente de la ceremonia nombró a su nueva suegra como secretaria de Cultura y Turismo de este municipio del sur de Brasil, informó este martes el Ministerio Público."},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/internacionales","name":"Mundo","path":"/internacionales"},"tags":[{"slug":"brasil","text":"brasil"},{"slug":"nepotismo","text":"nepotismo"},{"slug":"suegra","text":"suegra"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/internacionales/2023/04/25/alcalde-brasileno-se-casa-con-joven-de-16-anos-y-le-da-cargo-publico-a-suegra/"},{"_id":"WJNEF6ASABAVHJ5QORMDIB5WU4","canonical_url":"/este/2023/04/25/intervienen-supermercado-donde-cliente-grabo-a-un-raton-en-la-vitrina-de-comida/","content_elements":[{"_id":"X3P65RYTUNHXHCUO6ABQCRXTUM","content":"En el video viralizado en las redes sociales se puede ver a un ratón
comiendo tranquilamente en la vitrina de alimentos. Ocurrió dentro del Supermercado Stock de Presidente Franco.
Ante el grave hecho, una comitiva la comuna local realizó una inspección dentro del establecimiento comercial para determinar cómo un ratón pudo haber ingresado al área de exhibición de alimentos.","type":"text"},{"_id":"HILFXRBVNRECPJ65BO2FRBDYTQ","content":"También verificaron los productos expuestos en esa sección del supermercado para saber si están contaminados o son aptos para el consumo humano.","type":"text"},{"_id":"UBTATLIPIBEVRPOMUZTDNURRUA","content":"Lea más: Ratón deja sin servicio de radiografía al Hospital de Curuguaty
","type":"text"},{"_id":"PU5ICDO63BC5NJVXXWQUNTUP7E","content":"Desde la citada dirección explicaron que si se confirma que el supermercado no cumple con los estándares de higiene y seguridad alimentaria, se deben tomar medidas inmediatas para proteger la salud y los derechos de los consumidores.","type":"text"},{"_id":"H2CVG4RDP5B5LLRZ6U4BNHKSTY","content":"
","type":"raw_html"},{"_id":"WMVJQ74RB5HNZFUPOC6Z2LE7UM","content":"Esto puede incluir la clausura temporal o permanente del supermercado, multas o sanciones, y la implementación de medidas preventivas para evitar que esto vuelva a suceder en el futuro.","type":"text"},{"_id":"XAMACGMJGRFFNOVTT7UIFKF4DU","content":"Comuna habla de “falta de limpieza” en supermercado de Presidente Franco","level":2,"type":"header"},{"_id":"ENKIBUP47JDFFIWW6K25AOBVLU","content":"Pablo Peña,
director de defensa del consumidor, explicó que se enteraron del caso a través de las redes sociales por lo tuvieron que verificar el establecimiento. Dijo que constataron falta de limpieza en algunos sectores.","type":"text"},{"_id":"RK2RE26XO5DXNAGF7S7DR7PVKY","content":"“El 95% está bien y en algunas parte constatamos la falta de limpieza que según nos informaron que todavía no había llegado la persona que se encarga de limpieza’', expresó.","type":"text"},{"_id":"6LDIET3F4REZRFRRB2YEWWV7VI","content":"Por su parte, el gerente del supermercado, Gustavo Giménez,
dijo que siempre cuidan y velan por todos los aspectos del local para brindar el mejor servicio.","type":"text"},{"_id":"4NNZTDX7INGPTBBMOZE6ABYZ3U","content":"Afirmó que no hay explicaciones sobre las imágenes. “Agradecemos los controles porque es una oportunidad para que la comunidad sepa en qué condiciones está el local. Vamos a triplicar esfuerzos para que no ocurra este tipo de cosas, no encontramos explicaciones a las imágenes, no encontramos algo que pudo haber provocado’', señaló.","type":"text"},{"_id":"YELLELDMKRGZTGWOANZOSVSWKQ","content":"Posteriormente, el supermercado Stock
lanzó un comunicado lamentando lo ocurrido y refiriendo que la situación los lleva a reforzar las medidas de prevención para que situaciones así no vuelvan a ocurrir.","type":"text"},{"_id":"KM522P44XZHUHERVJ37OOYYRKE","content":"“Seguiremos colaborando con las instancias correspondientes, como fue el caso del Departamento de Salubridad e Higiene de la Municipalidad de Presidente Franco, quienes procedieron a la verificación”, dice la nota. También reitera el compromiso de trabajar en obtener mejoras continuas. ","type":"text"}],"credits":{"by":[{"image":{"resized_urls":{"1080x1270":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/IkCIA5uwo1k5elEDbfD4JuGBpQA=/1080x1270/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","110x70":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/xdrypVXUZPQdBt7cWcOEBOkcxlg=/110x70/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1140x663":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/MvloPoWuIPKY7R3n8bBnRTXg3z4=/1140x663/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","115x115":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/XNNl5rUdlxDIH3G84d3NPnmgExM=/115x115/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1200x1080":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/kxABe0PojfaSq_zZsygJMCMxVF0=/fit-in/1200x1080/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1280x720":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/dQZM6o0-As31GQQwx_5QNXFnop8=/1280x720/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1300x900":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/rpJOFR4a6KIOogVmHgp24KtRP8s=/1300x900/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","140x191":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/f4U7l6Fn9m_z6dv5moOUQ-BzRwk=/140x191/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","170x110":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/DE1Dx8h9l4RCAw_5gG0ow6yoP-g=/170x110/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","170x170":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/6YZAPlRKmAknuD84zVkTA7z8Oas=/170x170/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","170x250":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/f1w56j64ph1HtsZ5nHM8WR8dsV8=/170x250/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1900x1000":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/Ec9L-2YIN5LTU4670liF1hjes6M=/1900x1000/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1920x1080":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/L0KPzPT89DGImY2m5PTKBSR7HNE=/1920x1080/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","1920xorig":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/DEapeyPxyJ_CiLuZoxrt8ZX11es=/1920xorig/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","200x300":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/oNxZrH8Htb2pjmQz8CEodEaMtyI=/200x300/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","200x303":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/ZNqL9Q5WFpKQpAPdflHYp-hZnsQ=/200x303/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","200x320":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/_QGzjcy-vr8qpgc0s1nwhcIYMMQ=/200x320/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","200x95":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/TyEGZcFgjNho7KmHOqviwnw-4tg=/200x95/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","205x158":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/n3oxidU_iYsEQ0wZAUcBI20emmM=/205x158/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","225x127":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/xBuVz4xLq_NWiKLIgVmadT6LdMY=/225x127/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","233x303":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/-aqvjM30pI1IOkHBcHusOLLxKtk=/233x303/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","260x110":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/MfaXePV7ncoHaMVkR7lbZD1dho0=/260x110/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","270x175":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/P9MG3FqrPwNXut9l_3vADdfz-fI=/270x175/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","270x270":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/RcgzgPIS8JDmRAkxbzx8cQi1Q2w=/270x270/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","350x225":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/6xeo8EUFT5TVUN_Xt391oiB-dho=/350x225/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","400x257":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/dChgNAHVuxSxzTUdxgOElKCThlE=/fit-in/400x257/smart/filters:format(webp)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/abccolor/32ac81e8-c67c-44aa-85b8-bde123acdee8.png","410x480":"https://www.abc.com.py/resizer/l9JoCGMkGaWrl8qliMN35Y22TTereza Fretes Alonso El cliente de un supermercado de Presidente Franco grabó a un ratón comiendo en la vitrina de comida. El video se viralizó en la redes sociales por lo que intervino la Dirección de Salubridad e Higiene y la División de Defensa del Consumidor de la municipalidad local. "},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/este","name":"ABC en el Este","path":"/este"},"tags":[{"slug":"insalubre","text":"Insalubre"},{"slug":"supermercado","text":"supermercado"},{"slug":"raton","text":"ratón"},{"slug":"presiente-franco","text":"Presiente Franco"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/este/2023/04/25/intervienen-supermercado-donde-cliente-grabo-a-un-raton-en-la-vitrina-de-comida/"}],"expires":1682543048200,"lastModified":1682542748200}},"related-articles-api":{"{\"story_id\":\"M6EUDNROZBAGLPUANZRKV5XRM4\"}":{"data":{"basic":[],"redirect":[],"_id":"e5e6c6360fa794f2ecce7cdced9b29108ad9043258738ef5726433e08c242d98"},"expires":1682543080315,"lastModified":1682542780315}}};Fusion.layout="article-right-rail";Fusion.metas={"copyright":{"value":"ABC 